Diwali 2022: Do's & Don'ts for a Safe and Colourful Festival of Lights

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with a great deal of pomp and pageantry across India. The festival symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It was on this day, that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Raavan.

Diwali is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, and is worshipped for this special festival. Along with good food, gifts given to friends and family, and home decor–especially for Diwali–, bursting firecrackers or fireworks have long been a tradition to celebrate this festival.

However, the environmental repercussions of burning crackers are quite severe; so much so, that several Indian states have banned the usage of such crackers.

Here are the Dos and Don’ts one must keep in mind ahead of the Diwali 2022 festivities:

Be careful while lighting earthen lamps

Earthen lamps or diyas are a ubiquitous part of Diwali celebrations and almost every household lights up a few of them every year during celebrations. A rather eco-friendly alternative to plastic light decorations, earthen lamps are made from clay, filled with oil, placed with a wick, and then burnt. However, placing the diya at safe spots is of utmost importance as the flame may catch onto curtains, and clothes causing a fire accident. The diyas could also hurt kids if not kept at a steady distance from them.

Use firecrackers under elders supervision

While some regions such as Delhi NCR have banned the complete use of crackers, some such as Punjab have allowed it during a specific time slot. In doing so, ensure that children are under the strict supervision of adults and that they light the crackers at a safe distance. Not doing so may lead to unprecedented accidents.

Wear cotton/linen clothes

Diwali is surely a time to look your best. However, it’s important to distinguish between flammable and non-flammable clothing so that your outfit doesn’t get caught on a stray firecracker or a wrongly placed lamp. Cotton clothes will also keep you dry and comfortable throughout the festivities.

Keep a first-aid kit ready

It goes without mentioning that a first-aid kit is a must-be during Diwali festivities. Stock it up with a good range of band-aids, burn ointment, digestion medication, and cleaning supplies to tend to any accident that may occur.

