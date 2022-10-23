Diwali 2022: From Baklava to Galaktoboureko, Try Out These Exotic and Unique Desserts for Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Festivals and sweets go hand in hand. It is hard to say no to sweet treats, especially during the Diwali extravaganza. From laddoos to Kaju barfi, we all scream for sweets. Friends and family come over to extend warm greetings and often exchange gifts. On such an auspicious occasion, people prepare sweets at home. However, this year indulge yourself in a few unique and exotic dessert recipes to try out.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

Double Nut Baklava

Show off your skills by making this rich and buttery treat that has a blend of coconut, pecans, and macadamia nuts making Baklava to be an irresistible dessert.

All you need to make this is sweetened shredded coconut, macadamia nuts, chopped pecans, brown sugar, ground allspice, butter, sugar, water, honey, and phyllo dough.

Recipe

Take a large bowl and combine shredded coconut, macadamia nuts, pecans, brown sugar, and allspice together. Unroll the phyllo sheets and layer 8 sheets with butter and the nut mixture and stack the sheets on top of one another. Brush some butter on the topmost sheet as well. Take a sharp knife and cut it into a square or diamond shape and bake the Baklava for 25-30 minutes or till it turns golden brown. While the Baklava cools, in a saucepan boil water, honey and sugar together and pour this syrup over the dessert and let it be soaked overnight.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

Cherry Bombs

Diwali is a celebration of happiness and the cherry bomb is a celebration of the delectable flavour of cherry and chocolate and yumminess.

You will need softened vanilla ice cream, chocolate-covered cherries, raspberry jam, chocolate topping, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.

Recipe

Line the muffin cups with plastic wrap and put some ice cream in each of the cups. Press the chocolate-covered cherries and smoothen out the surface with the ice cream. Keep it in the freezer. Take out the dessert from the plastic wrap and apply some raspberry jam to the ice cream and freeze it again. Take out the dessert and top it with more ice cream and serve it with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Galaktoboureko

This is a typical Greek dessert that finds a special mention in this list due to its rich custard filling making it a heavenly dessert that one must definitely try.

Ingredients required are butter, phyllo sheets, semolina, eggs, milk, vanilla extract, heavy cream, water, sugar, lemon, lemon juice, honey, and a cinnamon stick.

Recipe

Begin by making the syrup. Add sugar, water, lemon peel, lemon, and a cinnamon stick and bring it to a boil. Remove from flame and add honey. Let it cool completely. Next prepare the custard by boiling milk, cream, and sugar and adding some butter. Next prepare the egg meringue by dividing the eggs into yolks and whites. Beat the sugar and egg whites. In another bowl beat the yolk and sugar until thick and foamy. Gradually add the egg white mixture into this and fold. Then add this to the semolina mixture and fold again. Then layer the phyllo sheets on a baking tray by adding butter and spreading out the custard mixture on the sheet. Keep adding the sheets in a layer and repeat the process. Cut out the Galaktoboureko in square shapes and bake it for an hour or more. Take it out of the oven and quickly add the syrup to it.

Lamingtons

One of the easiest and quick recipes to serve to your guests at a short notice. You can make this with your leftover plain cake or just bake a simple cake. To convert your cake into lamington all you would need is sugar, cocoa powder, butter, milk, and shredded coconut.

Recipe

Slice up your leftover cakes into square pieces. Make the icing by combining sugar, cocoa powder, butter, and warm milk. Dip the squares into the icing and then roll it on the shredded coconut and serve your guests.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here