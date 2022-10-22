Diwali 2022: From Smart Watch to Gaming Console, Hottest Gadgets to Gift This Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is here, and so are the celebrations and shopping. The festival of lights is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Diwali also calls for shopping, and if you are looking to buy a new gadget, there could not be a better time. This time of the year also means a lot of discounts and offers, especially on gadgets.

If you are confused about which gadget to purchase, we have presented this article with the five best devices to buy this Diwali. So, let’s get started!

Smart Watch

Smartwatches are one of the most fascinating technological investigations of recent years. You track and monitor various health parameters using smartwatches. And this Diwali, what could be better than buying yourself a gadget that keeps a check on your health? For smartwatches, you will find numerous brands in the market with options across various price ranges. So, explore different options and pick the one which suits you best.

Smart bedside lamp

The next amazing gadget that you can purchase this Diwali is a smart bedside lamp.

Sleeping helps people heal and freshen for the next day. Many smart lamps in the market are specifically designed to work according to body responses and help them sleep better. Plus, this gives an incredible aura to your room and makes it look different. Smart lamps come with app control, voice assistance integration, an alarm clock, numerous colours and many more.

Air Purifier

During months after Diwali, the air quality gets quality index can be worrying in many Indian cities, making it the best time to purchase an air purifier. You can check out different brands that develop Air Purifiers. Plus, during this festive season, you can get it at a good deal also.

Mini Instant Camera

Well, now there are gadgets with high-quality cameras, but nothing can beat vintage-looking polaroid photos. And on Diwali, when you are all dressed up with lights all around you, it’s the perfect time to click some vintage polaroids. And for that, using a mini instant camera is best.

Gaming Console

Many people do not prefer going out on Diwali and like to enjoy themselves in their own space. And if you are a gaming enthusiast, it’s the best team to upgrade your tools and get a new gaming console.

