Diwali 2022: Here’s How You Can Have a Safe and Healthy Deepavali This Year

HAPPY DIWALI: Diwali preparations have started with much zeal and zest. It is one of the most significant festivals in India. However, amid all enthusiasm and excitement, people avoid paying heed to the safety factor during festivals and end up getting sick or hurt. Ensuring a safe and healthy Diwali doesn’t mean you have to restrict yourself to the four walls of your home. You can still celebrate the festival of light to the fullest by keeping in check some safety measures. For this year, we have curated a list of tips on celebrating a safe and healthy Diwali. Let’s get started with it!

Avoid using sanitizer before lighting diya or candles

Hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, which makes them flammable and can cause fire hazards. So, to avoid such things, do not apply sanitizer before lighting a diya or candles.

Be careful with the placements of lamps and diyas

To avoid any fire hazard caused by lamps or diyas, make sure you keep them at a safe distance from curtains and any other flammable objects. Do not light them near electrical writing and place them on a flat surface in a firm position.

Avoid bursting firecrackers

Firecrackers are considered a big part of the Diwali celebration, but they can lead to several accidents if one is not careful. They also increase air pollution. So, it’s advised to avoid firecrackers, especially loud ones that release excessive smoke.

Ensure proper ventilation at home

During Diwali, keep your doors and windows open to maintain proper ventilation. In the evening, do not open them for a longer period and make sure to close them at intervals to avoid the smoke of firecrackers polluting your house.

Avoid eating oily food

Diwali can make you crave tasty food and sweets readily available in the market, but you should not forget that it can cause several health problems. Excessive oily food can lead to indigestion, among other health issues. Also, a variety of snacks and sweets can be prepared easily at home. So, this Diwali, eat homemade food.

