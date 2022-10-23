Diwali 2022 Mocktail Recipes: Host Your Deepavali Party with These 5 Super Easy Non-alcoholic Drinks

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: As part of our guest hospitality, we Indians usually offer a cup of tea or coffee as a drink. But this Diwali, instead of offering the usuals, you could make chilled mocktails and serve them to impress your guests. You can offer these drinks at your Diwali party as well. While there are many who serve alcoholic drinks, you can try a non-alcoholic drinks party with chilled and refreshing homemade mocktails or some hot chocolate that are super easy to make.

Here is a list of non-alcoholic drinks that will leave your guests impressed and happy:

Cucumber mint cooler

All you need for this refreshing drink is fresh cucumber, mint leaves, salt, lemon drink, chaat masala, and ice cubes. Peel and cut the cucumber and blend it with the mint leaves. Strain away the leaves and the seeds. Add the lemon drink or juice with some salt and chaat masala. Add a few ice cubes before serving.

Coffee Soda

If your friends and you enjoy some well-brewed coffee, then this is the drink for you to sip. You can make it with cold-brewed French-pressed coffee or with instant coffee. For the cold-brew preparation, you can just add a carbonated lemon drink.

However, for instant coffee, you need to make sure that the coffee dissolves in the water. In a glass/tumbler/mug add the desired amount of coffee powder and add just a little bit of hot water for it to dissolve completely. After that, you can pour the carbonated drink. Serve it chilled with ice cubes.

Litchi Mocktail

Add the goodness of Litchi and coconut with some mint garnish and serve it to your friends and family during the Diwali party. The drink is sure to catch them by surprise and everyone would be asking for the recipe. Take some deseeded litchis, coconut water and coconut flesh, sugar, and ice cubes. Blend them together and top the drink with mint leaves.

Cherry Ginger Iced Tea

While the combination of cherry and ginger might sound odd, this drink tastes quite refreshing. Add the sweetness of cherry and the spicy aroma of ginger to give a flavorful and refreshing twist to your regular iced tea. All you would need is some cherries, ginger, and lime juice. You can add grape juice as well. Serve it with ice cubes.

Virgin Sangria

Serve virgin Sangria to your group of friends as you host this year’s Diwali party. Make some pasta, or Chinese, or pizza, and pair it with a glass of this red drink. This drink requires cinnamon sticks, orange or grape juice, chopped pineapple and apple pieces, lemon juice, sparkling water, or soda. You can mix the juices together and give them a good stir before serving.

