Diwali 2022: Mouth-watering Traditional Sweets to Relish on This Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: A host of delicacies are prepared in Indian homes during the Diwali festivities. Indians are fond of both sweet and savoury snacks, and they enthusiastically share them with families and friends. Evergreen traditional Indian sweets instantly brighten up every dessert ensemble.

Be it Gulab jamun or Besan Ladoo, preparing these savouries on Diwali is a must. As the festival nears, try your hand at these five culinary masterpieces to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Gulab jamun

This Punjabi sweet has been winning hearts for decades now. To make the delicacy, knead hariyali khoya, paniphal flour, refined flour, and milk into a dough. Make small balls and deep fry them in desi ghee till they acquire their hallmark brown colour. Soak them in a sugary syrup flavoured with cardamoms and saffron for an hour at least. Enjoy hot or cold!

Chocolate and nut karanji

Make a stuffing of grated dark chocolate, chopped dry fruits, grated khoya, and sugar and put it aside. For the karanji’s covering, knead a dough of refined flour, ghee, chilled milk, and chilled water. Fill the discs made from the dough with the stuffing, give it the classic karanji shape and refrigerate it for 30-40 minutes before deep frying in oil.

Kalakand

The Indian milk cake is a quick and easy recipe that is also naturally gluten-free. Preparations require you to crumble or grate homemade paneer, mix it with condensed milk and heat it for a while. Then add sugar according to taste and keep stirring. When the mixture is thick enough, add cardamom powder and dry fruits to your liking. Put the sweet and creamy milk cake in a tray and cut it into small rectangular pieces. Relish after cooling in the refrigerator!

Besan Ladoo

Dry roast besan for 10-15 minutes till its natural flavour is gone. Add ghee and mix it till the layer of fat separates. Turn off the flame once this is done. Add sugar and cardamom powder to taste and let the mixture cool for a while. Once cool, make smooth, round ladoos out of the mix.

Moon dal halwa

The long process of making this halwa requires you to soak the moong dal in water for at least 3 hours. Following this, make the dal into a coarse paste using a mixer. Add the paste to a pan with heated ghee in it. Mix milk and warm water and cook on medium flame. Stir continuously. Following this, add saffron-infused milk and cardamom powder. Garnish with thinly sliced almonds or pistachios.

