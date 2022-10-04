CHANGE LANGUAGE
Diwali 2022: Tips and Tricks to Clean Your House This Festive Season
1-MIN READ

Diwali 2022: Tips and Tricks to Clean Your House This Festive Season

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 15:00 IST

Delhi, India

You must get rid of the products or things you believe are no longer necessary.

You must get rid of the products or things you believe are no longer necessary.

Eliminating clutter from your home is the very first step of cleaning on Diwali.

Diwali or the festival of lights is celebrated with much fanfare in many parts of India. The 5-day ceremony begins on Dhanteras and concludes on Bhai Dooj. According to popular belief, Diwali marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the house. Hence, every house goes on a cleaning spree before Diwali to welcome the arrival of the deities.

Since Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped as deities of wealth and prosperity it is considered inauspicious to keep your house dirty during Diwali. We agree that cleaning is a tedious task. However, to ease the exhausting process, here are some tips and tricks to clean your household and render a sweetly fragranced home this Diwali.

Top showsha video

Declutter

Eliminating clutter from your home is the very first step of cleaning on Diwali. You must get rid of the products or things you believe are no longer necessary. Sort them out in boxes and throw them away. Your home will look dirty and disorganised if there are extra goods that are not needed.

Shaving Cream:

Don’t be surprised. Men’s shaving cream can be a very handy cleansing tool. From carpets to jewellery, bathrooms to car appliances, just a small quantity of shaving cream can do wonders in bringing shine to the items. Just add a handful of shaving cream to the item you want to clean and clean it off with a wet cloth after 15-20 minutes.

Lemon and vinegar mix:

We all want our homes to smell like fresh flowers during Diwali. You can now achieve this smell by adding a dash of lemon and vinegar together. Mix it well and pour the blend into a spray bottle. Sprinkle the mixture into the rooms and enjoy the lovely aroma every time you inhale.

Olive oil:

Wooden items are best cleaned with olive oil. Add drops of olive oil to furniture and utensils in the house. Apply it evenly. Next, wipe the wooden products with a clean cloth after just 5 minutes. The sheer shine and gleam of the products will amaze you.

Lifestyle Desk

first published:October 04, 2022, 15:00 IST
last updated:October 04, 2022, 15:00 IST