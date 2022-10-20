CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Lifestyle » Diwali 2022: Tips To Keep Your Child Safe From Firecrackers
1-MIN READ

Diwali 2022: Tips To Keep Your Child Safe From Firecrackers

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:53 IST

Delhi, India

When handling fireworks, keep children under close supervision.

When handling fireworks, keep children under close supervision.

Children, with their inquisitive nature, are especially vulnerable to accidents during the busy festival.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great fervour. As the joyous festival approaches, it’s critical to be aware of the serious risks that firecrackers bring with them, especially if you’re a parent.

Because of the widespread use of firecrackers, candles, and diyas for decoration, many also get injured during the festival every year. Children, with their inquisitive nature, are especially vulnerable to accidents during the busy festival. Mishaps are the last thing anyone wants. So, take extra precautions for your child’s safety, especially when handling fireworks and diyas.

Here are some helpful tips to ensure that both you and your children have a good time without getting hurt:

When handling fireworks, keep children under close supervision.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 11:53 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 11:53 IST