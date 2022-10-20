Diwali 2022: Tips To Keep Your Child Safe From Firecrackers

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great fervour. As the joyous festival approaches, it’s critical to be aware of the serious risks that firecrackers bring with them, especially if you’re a parent.

Because of the widespread use of firecrackers, candles, and diyas for decoration, many also get injured during the festival every year. Children, with their inquisitive nature, are especially vulnerable to accidents during the busy festival. Mishaps are the last thing anyone wants. So, take extra precautions for your child’s safety, especially when handling fireworks and diyas.

Here are some helpful tips to ensure that both you and your children have a good time without getting hurt:

When handling fireworks, keep children under close supervision.

