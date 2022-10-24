Diwali 2022: What to do with Pooja Items and Idols After Festival of Lights?

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. During Diwali, people bring home new idols of Mata Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and replace them with the old ones. Not only this, but people all buy essentials for Diwali puja. But many do not know what to do with the old idols and puja essentials after the celebrations. Some dispose off them near trees, while others immerse them in water bodies.

Traditionally, the idols were made of mud and painted with organic colours. But in the current time, more of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or plastic is used with harmful paints that contain metals like manganese, lead, and chromium to curate the idols. All of this contributes to polluting the water body.

After Diwali, there will be much waste generated from the religious activities that the devotee would want to discard, so here are a few tips on disposing off:

When you plan on buying pooja items, make sure that it is made of natural materials only. Either invest in permanent idols like metal or natural clay. Do not buy idols made of synthetic materials like PoP. It may look bright and attractive, however, the glitters and the chemicals just add to the pollution. To determine if an idol is made of clay, put a drop of water on the back of it. A clay idol will absorb all the water. When the idol turns into clay, you can use the water in the garden and the clay can be used for gardening. After the festival is over, immerse the idols in a bucket of water. But remember to take off plastic or non-biodegradable materials from the idols before immersion. Opt for reusing the idols to save the environment and prevent pollution. However, if that is not an option, donate the idol to a temple or sacred place. Another option is to dig the earth and bury all the natural items in it so that it can decompose and at the same time it will not pollute the soil.

