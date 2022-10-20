Diwali 2022: When is Dhanteras? Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali festivities start with Dhanteras. On this day, devotees worship the Hindu God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari. The Dhan in Dhanteras refers to wealth and teras means the 13th day. According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras, which is deemed to be one of the most auspicious days, is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

Read on to find out the date, auspicious timings and other details of the day.

Dhanteras 2022: Date

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect on the auspicious day of Dhanteras according to Drikpanchang.

Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timings of puja for Dhanteras on October 22 will be between 7:01 PM and 8:17 PM. Although, there may be variations in the timings for Puja Muhurat according to cities.

Listed below are the timings according to the cities:

1. Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

2. New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

3. Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

4. Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

5. Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

6. Gurgaon: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

7. Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

8. Kolkata: 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

9. Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

10. Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

11. Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

12. Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi

According to Hindu rituals, people purchase various items like utensils to mark the festival. People prefer purchasing items made of gold and silver such as jewellery, coins and bars. While performing the puja, the purchased items are offered to Goddess Dhanvantari.

Dhanteras 2022: Significance

Dhanteras is celebrated in order to ensure the good health of one’s family and close relatives. On this day, all diseases are said to be cured by Lord Dhanvantari on worshipping him with devotion.

