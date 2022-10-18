Diwali 2022: Why is Deepavali Called the Festival of Lights? Check Out Significance of Each of the 5 Days

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all across India. It usually lasts five days, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj; each day holds a significance of its own. But in a broad prospect, Diwali or Deepavali celebrates the victory of good over evil. This year, the much-awaited festival begins on October 22 and ends on October 26.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month but the dates differ when it comes to the Gregorian calendar. Diwali is also known as ‘the festival of lights’. As per the traditions, a majority of Indian households light up diyas (earthen lamps) in front of the house entrance.

Why is Deepavali called the festival of lights?

According to religious beliefs, Diwali is celebrated to mark the arrival of Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, back to his kingdom Ayodhya. Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, was exiled from his kingdom for 14 years under the orders of his third Kaikeyi. During the exile, his wife Sita was kidnapped by rakshasa (demon) Ravana, the king of the island of Lanka.

Away from his motherland, Lord Rama raised an army of his own to wage a war against the demonic king to rescue Goddess Sita. After defeating Ravana and completing the term of his exile, Lord Rama returned back to his kingdom. To welcome their king, Ayodhya was lit up with earthen lamps. It also marked the victory of good over evil and ever since then the anniversary of Rama’s return to Ayodhya began to be celebrated as Diwali or Deepavali – the festival of lights.

What is the significance of the five days of Diwali?

The first day also known as Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities This day is deemed special for purchasing gold. The next day is marked as Narak Chaturdashi, which celebrates the vanquishing of the demon Naraka by Lord Krishna. The third day is Lakshmi Puja when devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity. Govardhan Puja marks the fourth day which commemorates Lord Krishna’s selfless act of lifting Govardhan hill on the tip of his pinky finger to provide shelter to people amidst heavy rainfall and flood. The last day is Bhai Dooj which celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters as they exchange gifts and showcase their gratitude.

