Diwali Puja 2022: Dos and Don’ts to Keep in Mind for Lakshmi Puja

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, one of the much-awaited festivals of India, is here. The excitement has doubled among people, who are busy prepping for the festival of lights. The 5-day-long celebrations, which start with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj, are made great with the rituals associated with them. On the 3rd day, the main festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is observed.

People light lamps, diyas and decorate their homes and shops with flowers to welcome the deity of wealth, fortune, and prosperity – Goddess Lakshmi – and seek her blessings. This year, the auspicious time for performing the Diwali Puja will be from 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM, as per Drik Panchang. It has been said that Diwali Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal and on Monday, it starts at 5:43 PM and ends at 8:16 PM.

Here are the dos and don’ts that one should keep in mind while conducting Diwali Puja.

Lakshmi Puja 2022: Dos

Clean your house and workplace. Following this, decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles. Keeping a Manglik Kalash which is covered with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main gate is deemed to be auspicious. Then, clean the place of worship. Spread a red cloth where you plan to perform the puja. After this, put the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then install the idol of Goddess Shodasha. Perform Diwali Puja during the Pradosh Kaal. Use turmeric, coriander and lotus seeds during Diwali Puja.

Lakshmi Puja 2022: Don’ts

Perform Diwali Puja with idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati made of clay or silver. Do not buy idols made of glass. Since Diwali is a festival when we welcome Goddess Lakshmi to our houses, we should avoid leaving footwear at the entrance of the house. Make sure to not use utensils that are made up of iron. Avoid keeping waste things at your doorstep or on the terrace. Do not consume non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.

