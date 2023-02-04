Dryness in hair is quite common during winter. In such a condition, we use many expensive haircare and moisturising products to get rid of the dry and rough hair problems. However, these are chemical products and may not be quite beneficial. Home remedies do not have any side effects, as these are made from natural ingredients. You can try a simple DIY trick to make natural shampoo at home with the help of coconut milk. Using this remedy, will help you get rid from problems of hair fall, giving you silky, shiny and healthy hair.

Milk is considered to be the best source of proteins, which is also a perfect moisturising agent for skin and hair. On the other hand, homemade shampoo made from coconut milk is helpful in taking special care of your hair as well as in getting rid of many hair problems. So let’s know the tips to make coconut milk shampoo at home, by following these tips you can keep your hair strong, soft and shiny.

Ingredients to make coconut milk shampoo

To make coconut milk shampoo, take half a cup of coconut milk. Apart from this, take 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 2 drops of tea tree oil.

How to make coconut milk shampoo

To make coconut milk shampoo, firstly add half a cup of coconut milk and 1 tbsp of cinnamon powder in a grinder. Now, add 2 drops of tea tree oil to this and mix it well. Your homemade natural milk shampoo is ready. Store it in an airtight container.

How to use coconut milk shampoo

To use coconut milk shampoo, wet the hair with lukewarm water. Now apply coconut milk shampoo from the scalp to the ends of the hair and then massage the head with light hands for 10 minutes. Now wash the hair with lukewarm water and pat dry it with a towel. For better results, you can apply coconut milk shampoo on your hair twice a week.

Benefits of coconut milk shampoo

- Coconut milk shampoo helps in controlling hair fall by strengthening the hair from the roots.

- Whereas, applying coconut milk shampoo regularly also helps to get rid of split ends problems.

- Along with this, coconut shampoo is an effective remedy for making the hair soft, silky and shiny, by maintaining the moisture in the hair.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

