DIY Diwali Treats For Your Pets

It’s the festival of lights and delicious treats. As hoomans need their dose of festive treats, so do the pets. But what humans eat isn’t good for the pets, so if we can enjoy the treats why shouldn’t our pets? This Diwali treat them too by making some lip-smacking treats for your fur babies. Let’s check out some interesting DIY treats for your pets by Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer, Wiggles.

Oats & Peanut Butter (xylitol free) Laddos

You can make this delicious treat for your fur baby in just 15 mins. Just take some pet-friendly coconut powder, xylitol-free peanut butter, roasted oats and honey. Mix peanut butter and honey on low flame. Add roasted oats and mix well, now add coconut powder and mix well. Let it cool for 10 mins. Make round laddus and coat them with coconut powder and the tasty treat for your beloved pet is ready.

Homemade Peanut butter

Our furry babies love yummy peanut butter, so why not make it at home for your fur baby this Diwali? Take 1.5 cups of unsalted roasted peanuts, 1 tsp honey, and 1 tsp peanut oil. Put the ingredients in a food processor or high-speed blender and process till it has the desired consistency and it’s done. Tasty and yummy peanut butter for your pupper is ready.

Appletini

Pets would love their special drinks too…isn’t it? Then why not make one for them. Take 4 seedless apple slices, 1 tsp honey, chicken broth and coconut water. Blend all the ingredients together and serve this wonderful festive drink in your pet’s feeding bowl.

Cat Food Smoothie

Not just canines but our felines too deserve to have delicious festive treats. There is an interesting way to make their food yummier, take a can of wet cat food, 2 to 3 ice cubes or catnip cubes. Blend them together till smooth and serve the kitties in a bowl and watch them slurp.

