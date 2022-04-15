DIY Face Pack For a Glowing Skin During Summer

Summers come with a host of skin problems like tanning and dryness. The skin gets burnt at times in the scorching sunlight when you go out. To avoid this, whenever you go out of the house during the day, cover your face properly and never forget to apply a sunscreen, with high SPF, at least 20 minutes before leaving the house.

Apart from this, you can also try some home remedies to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. One of the easiest face packs can be made with honey and papaya at home.

Ingredients:

1. Honey - 1 tbsp

2. Mashed Papaya - 1 tbsp

3. Orange pulp - 1 tbsp

Preparation and use:

Mix all the ingredients properly in a container or bowl

Now apply this face pack slowly on your face

After 15 minutes this face pack will dry completely

Wash the face with normal water

You can use this face pack twice a week. With its regular use, you will start seeing the difference in a few days.

This pack is beneficial for the skin as honey is a natural moisturizer. It helps in keeping the skin hydrated for a longer duration. Papaya contains an enzyme known as papain that helps to clear the skin impurities and reveals a clear and bright skin. Orange pulp contains citric acid which helps to control acne and pimples. It also unclogs the pores and has antioxidant properties, which fights infections and keeps the skin toxin free. Rich in Vitamin C, oranges have natural moisturising properties and hence they help in locking moisture and keep the skin soft and glowing. All the ingredients are also known to slow down the impact of aging on skin.

Moreover, our body and skin needs more water in summers so keep yourself hydrated always. For this drink enough water throughout the day. Apart from this, you can have coconut water, lemonade, seasonal fruits, green vegetables, sprouted grains, curd, lassi etc. to get enough fluid for the body.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them)

