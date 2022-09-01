DIY Lip Balms That Are Healthy and Easy To Prepare at Home

To keep our lips healthy and plump, lip balms are a necessary product. It helps maintain the shine and keeps our lips healthy. Along with all this, it helps keep the lips moisturised and stops them from cracking. Although lip balm is easily available at a nearby grocery store, a lot of people stay wary of chemicals and do not want to use anything which is not organic.

Tinted lip balms are a popular choice as they are easy to use and extremely beneficial. A lot of high-cost tinted lip balms are available online that showcase results. But why go for a commercial lip balm and spend money when you can make it at home with veggies and fruits and gain the benefits firsthand? This is the reason a lot of people choose DIP homemade lip balms over the ones available on the market.

Here are some special and easy ways to prepare DIY tinted lip balms at home:

Beetroot Tinted Lip Balm

Grate beetroot. Separate the juice from the pulp. Mix half a tsp honey and olive oil in the juice and mix well. Refrigerate for a few hours and then apply on the lips.

Carrot Tinted Lip Balm

Peel, grate and grind a carrot. After this, collect the carrot’s juice in a bowl separately. Mix honey and olive oil and cool it in the refrigerator. Carrot-tinted lip balm is ready to be used. It prevents chapped lips.

Pomegranate Tinted Lip Balm

Take half a cup of pomegranate seeds and mash them with a spoon. Separate its juice from the pulp and store it in a jar. Mix half a tsp honey and olive oil in the juice and use it after cooling in the refrigerator. It moisturizes and locks the moisture in your lips.

