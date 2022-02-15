DIY Masks To Get Saloon-Like Straight Hair At Home

Many people use straighteners or chemicals to get their hair straight. Straightening hair with harsh chemicals repeatedly weakens them, resulting in breakage and hair loss. Here’s how to naturally straighten your hair with things you probably already have in your pantry.

Banana, curd and olive oil

This pack also functions as a deeper conditioning treatment, enhancing the quality and structure of your hair. It will help to remove the majority of your frizz while also straightening and strengthening your hair. To achieve the greatest results, use this mask once a week.

Rice flour and eggs

The ingredients of this mask are egg whites, rice flour, fuller earth, and milk. This pack’s components all work together to remove buildup and end up making your hair feel smooth and shiny. The pack hydrates your hair, removes grime, and repairs damage, leaving it looking healthy and straight.

Milk and honey

While the nutrients in milk feed and build your hair, honey serves as an emollient, helping to seal in moisture and reduce frizz. This combination will make your hair incredibly smooth and shiny. Allow the mixture to sit for about two hours. Use cold water to wash your hair.

Aloe vera and oil

Aloe vera contains enzymes that help keep your hair silky and soft while also encouraging hair development. It hydrates your hair shaft while smoothing down frizz and kinks. To mix with aloe vera, you can use olive or coconut oil. Put on the mask for approximately 40 minutes.

Bananas and papayas

Bananas and papaya work together to strengthen your hair while also hydrating and moisturising it. This mask will leave you with silky, lustrous hair that appears and feels healthy. Use the fruit pulp mixture and let the mask on for 45 minutes before washing.

