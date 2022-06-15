DIY Scrubs You Must Try Right Away For Plump and Healthy Lips

A lip scrub is used to slough off dead skin cells to soften and moisturise your lips. They are also an excellent technique to prepare your lips for lipsticks, tints, and glosses. And, they’re super simple and inexpensive to make.

Normal Lip Scrub: First, we can start with some basics. Honey is an important ingredient in this basic lip scrub. It contains lip moisturising ingredients. Mix 1 teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of sugar and scrub gently on the lips and wash off after a few minutes. This method can give good results.

Coconut Scrub: Coconut oil contains antioxidants and fatty acids. To make this scrub, mix 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of coconut oil, 2 cups of coconut sugar, 1 pinch of vanilla bean powder, and 1 teaspoon of olive oil and apply on the lips. This scrub removes dead cells on the lips and softens them.

Brown Sugar Scrub: To make this scrub, mix 1 tsp brown sugar, 1 tsp white sugar, 1 tsp honey, and 1 tsp olive oil and massage on the lips. Olive oil and honey are used as excellent moisturisers. So, these will help maintain the lip well.

Coffee Lip Scrub: This has been the most popular scrub for lips. To prepare the coffee lip scrub, take 1 teaspoon of finely ground coffee, 1 teaspoon of finely ground sugar, 1 teaspoon of coconut oil or olive oil or jojoba oil, and 1 teaspoon of honey and mix well to form a scrub. Apply it to the lips and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. This scrub will help moisturise and keep your lips healthy.

Chocolate Lip Scrub: This chocolate lip scrub is very easy to prepare and also smells great. Mix 3 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, 2 1/2 teaspoons coconut oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 3/4 teaspoon aloe vera juice altogether. Apply it gently to the lips. Expect good change within a few weeks of using this.

