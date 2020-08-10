CHANGE LANGUAGE
Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Prachi Tehlan Shares Her Wedding Pics
Actress Prachi Tehlan, who recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha, has treated her fans with her wedding pictures on Instagram.
Posting a picture from her ‘phera' ceremony, Prachi wrote: "7.8.2020 .Wedding Date."
She chose to wear a red bridal lehanga on her big day.
Reacting to the image, athlete Raspreet Sidhu commented: "The prettiest bride ever."
The marriage took place on Friday in Delhi.
Prachi, who is best known for her role in the TV show "Diya Aur Baati Hum", used to play netball for India.
