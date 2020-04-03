Take the pledge to vote

DJ Chetas, Arjun Kanungo, Millind Gaba to be Part of 12-Hour Live Musical Concert

DJ Chetas, Zaeden, Shaan, Arjun Kanungo, Millind Gaba and other singers and musicians will be hosting a live concert on Instagram on April 4.

April 3, 2020
Quarantining can be boring if not utilised in a creative and productive way. DJ Chetas, Zaeden, Shaan, Arjun Kanungo, Millind Gaba and other singers and musicians will be hosting a live concert on social media to entertain fans during the quarantine period.

Akasa, Gurnazar, Barbie Maan, Mickey Singh, Akanksha and Stebin Ben will also be part of the music concert on Instagram tomorrow, April 4, 2020. The concert will begin at 12pm and end at midnight.

"The idea behind this is to bring some weekend music vibe for the people and helps them rejuvenate. They will be coming LIVE on Instagram via Damn Fam's official handle. They will also interact with Damn Fam members for a while. Our thought is to spread positivity during these tough time. The LIVE will happen from 12 PM to 12 AM," said a spokesperson for Damn Fam, who is organising the concert.

Musicians the world over have taken to making music from their homes and reaching out to their listeners via the internet. While everyone is locked up at home in order to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus, musicians are attempting to spread positivity and keep their spirits high through their performances.

Many Indian singers and composers have been using social media to organise live concerts from their homes to entertain fans in this period.

