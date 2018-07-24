8 Times You Wished You Were DJ Khaled's Son Asahd

Toddler Goals #Icons A post shared by Made Iconic (@madeiconic) on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Let's talk about the fabulous life of an almost 2-year-old kid. Asahd Khaled is not like most kids, as his father is famous producer/life coach DJ Khaled, and that comes with all sorts of benefits. Asahd has had cameras flashing in his direction literally since his birth, which was captured live on his father's iconic Snapchat page. Let's take a look at his lavish life and cute antics that'll leave you asking for more!1) Asahd is spotted decked up in Gucci suits with a burgeoning swag. Even when confronted with the paparazzi, Asahd is cool as a cucumber. Remember the time when DJ Khaled hit the Grammy red carpet with the best date possible: his son!2) Baby Asahd has his own verified Instagram. Jealous? Pretty much!3) Asahd was already an executive producer at 4-months! Between naps and diaper changes, he began 'working' as the executive producer of DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album 'grateful'. According to the famed DJ/producer, it was a yes to the beats and music when Asahd grinned merrily.4) Though just a toddler, Asahd Khaled is seen wearing Jordan sneakers all the time. He holds a giant collection of Jordan, Yeezy, and Gucci sneakers - all sized for his tiny feet. Inspired by Asahd’s red carpet style, Jordan brand teamed up with Asahd Khaled for a limited-edition kid apparel and accessories collection. Asahd became the first child to ink a deal with Jordan Kids Collab Apparel, making history.5) DJ Khaled posted an Instagram video of himself going to the Rolex store to buy his almost 2-year-old son an expensive watch, which the counter employee says costs $34,000. No problem for someone like Khaled, who has Asahd's wrist measured before placing the watch on his wrist. Based on watching this video, it doesn't seem like there's anyone on Earth who was less excited to have been given a Rolex. Given that Asahd probably doesn't know what a Rolex is, it's not surprising.6) Thanks to his role in the music industry, Asahd rolls with all the prominent hip-hop artists. His famous friends include Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Zac Efron, Future, Justin Bieber, Diddy, Nas, Big Sean, and more. You see, Asahd is already rubbing elbows with some music bigwigs.7) Asahd is only a 1 year old and can swim better than most of the adults! Watch this toddler making swimming look pretty easy for everybody!8) For his first birthday, Asahd invited all of his celebrity friends to one of the most exclusive Miami clubs and got a $100,000 present from daddy - a watch encrusted with 600 total diamonds.This toddler definitely gave us cuteness overload chilling like it's nothing! Isn't he the iciest baby ever?