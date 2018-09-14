English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DLF Shopping Mall Kicks Off the First Edition of 'Fashion Month'
The fashion fest will begin on September 15 and will go on till October 21 at DLF Mall of India, Promenade and CyberHub.
(Photo: Representative Images)
New Delhi: DLF Shopping Malls on Thursday announced the first edition of 'Fashion Month', a curated platform for brands to showcase their autumn-winter collections.
The fashion fest will begin on September 15. It will go on till October 21 at DLF Mall of India, Promenade and CyberHub, read a statement.
"We are delighted to announce the ‘Fashion Month'. This will be one of the most coveted fashion events in Delhi-NCR with participation from leading brands showcasing their collection through runaway and exhibition," said Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President and Business Head at DLF Shopping Malls.
"We will bring alive the new trends in style through an aesthetic portrayal for our new age Indian consumers who have a global outlook and admire fashion in their everyday life," she added.
The shows will be held at DLF Mall of India, Noida on September 15 and 16, followed by DLF Promenade on September 22-23 and DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram on October 11-12. The last shows of the ‘Fashion Month' will be held at DLF Mall of India on October 21 and 22.
Get ready for something spectacular this weekend! We are kicking off the #FashionMonth at #DLFMallofIndia. Get a glimpse of the AW'18 collection exclusively at our fashion show, entry is free! 😍— DLF Mall Of India (@DLFMoI) September 14, 2018
Date: 15th - 16th Sep, 2018
Time: 6.30 PM
Venue: Central atrium, pic.twitter.com/xSBEO4LLvI
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
