Do Chia Seeds Help In Weight Loss? Read Benefits And Uses

Chia seeds are a superfood that can be consumed in several ways. Reports suggest that consuming chia seeds helps you lose weight. But does the theory really hold water? Well, chia seeds contain fibre and proteins that may help you lose weight. They boost the digestive system, high iron, metabolic rate, and Omega-3. Chia seeds also contain other good fats. Adding chia seeds to your diet is a step in the right direction.

Two tablespoons of chia seeds contain 10 grams of fibre, which is equal to 40 percent of your daily intake. Research suggests that if you include 30 grams of fibre in your daily diet, it will help you in lose weight.

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits and uses of chia seeds.

Benefits of Chia Seeds:

1. Chia seeds are highly nutritious. They are packed with Omega-3, fibre, protein and various nutrients.

2. They also contain antioxidants.

3. Chia seeds contain alpha-linolenic or ala omega-3, which keeps the heart healthy.

4. Chia seeds may reduce blood sugar levels, due to the fibre content in them.

5. Chia seeds boost bone health due to the magnesium and phosphorus present in them.

6. Chia seeds help reduce inflammation. Caffeic acid and antioxidants present in them fight inflammation in the body.

7. Chia seeds also have skin benefits. Fatty acids present in chia seeds help in relieving skin irritation.

Uses of Chia Seeds:

Chia seeds can be used in many forms. They can be used in smoothies, oats, salad, salad dressing, yoghurt, soup, muffins, bread, chia pudding and other things.

Things to keep in mind:

If you are taking blood pressure medicines or blood thinner medicines, do not consume chia seeds. It can be harmful.

