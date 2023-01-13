Do Collagen Peptides Actually Work? Find Out

Every one of us wants healthy, glowing, and youthful skin. For that, we must religiously follow a natural skincare routine and a healthy diet comprising of clean nutrition. One such clean nutrition is collagen; a protein that plays a vital role in the structure and function of our skin and is responsible for promoting anti-ageing and preserving skin elasticity. As the primary building block of our body’s skin, collagen production starts declining with age, making our skin thinner, drier, and less elastic. After a certain age, the natural production of collagen slows down, contributing to the signs of ageing like wrinkles. Other factors, like excessive exposure to UV rays and pollution, are also responsible for collagen loss. Therefore, it is essential for us to consume external collagen sources that support maintaining and restoring healthy levels of collagen in the body.

“Earlier, the collagen supplements available in the market did not have options for vegetarians, as they were derived from marine/animal sources. However, India’s leading certified clean, plant-based nutrition and wellness brands are introducing plant-based collagen peptides that are way better than animal-based collagen supplements by promoting healthy skin and hair,” says Shikha Dwivedi, Msc. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Oziva. So, if you are wondering what collagen peptides are, here are more details.

What are Collagen peptides?

It is essential to know that collagen is a complete protein, but collagen peptides are fragments of that protein. Combined with other macronutrients (like protein), they support optimum skin, bone, and muscle health by providing 10X more collagen-building activity and reducing collagen I and II degradation by 50%. As the broken version of collagen, these collagen peptides are the ideal supplements to help our body restore lost collagen and prevent skin ageing.

Besides boosting skin health, collagen peptides are versatile, and their nutritional and physiological properties help improve everything from wrinkles and joint pain to gut health and mood. They also improve immunity and enhance hormonal balance with protein. “Celebrities swear by adding collagen peptides in various smoothies to look young and beautiful. Those who consume collagen peptides are blessed to have the most flawless skin, hair, body, and smile. The best collagen peptides are plant-based that support the production of short-chain amino acids in the body, enhancing skin, muscle and bone health. With so many prospects, many of us may wonder if collagen peptides really work for every person and their body type,” adds Dwivedi.

Are collagen peptides safe and actually work for skin radiance and elasticity?

When safety is concerned, there are no side effects in those collagen peptides that are made with Vitamin C, Biotin, Hyaluronic acid, and are free of harmful ingredients like gluten, soy and artificial sweeteners. However, senior citizens, pregnant women, and lactating mothers with pre-medical conditions should consult a doctor or health professional before consuming collagen peptides.

Alongside plant-based collagen peptides, one must adopt some preventable lifestyle behaviours to prevent collagen levels from dropping. These include excessive sun exposure and alcohol consumption, smoking, drinking, inadequate sleeping, lack of exercise. Moreover, as long as users put a scoop of collagen peptides in a hot cup of milk, there is no need to worry.

