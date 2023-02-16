Eggs are a popular nutritious food in Indian kitchens. From sunny side up to bread omelette and anda bhurji, they are prepared in several different ways. Moreover, fitness enthusiasts love eggs as a source of protein. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, antioxidants and fats. But it is also believed by many that the cholesterol found in eggs contributes to heart diseases. Let us explore this a little more.

A lot of people believe that eggs lead to high levels of bad cholesterol and hence avoid them, and they are indeed higher in cholesterol levels than many other foods. But the fact that it is filled with nutrients essential for our immunity and good health, cannot be ignored.

Recent research shows that eggs and cardiovascular disease (CVD) do not have any conclusive relation. One such paper was published by Justyna Godos and team, and the study revealed that they could not find any conclusive evidence of egg in CVD risk.

Many randomised controlled trials showed that consumption of up to 12 eggs a week even in diabetes did not negatively affect total blood cholesterol levels or heart disease risk factors and rather benefited by increasing good cholesterol or HDL levels.

According to Healthline, a healthy adult with normal cholesterol levels and no risk factors pertaining to heart disease can have 1-2 eggs per day safely, according to some research. This may even benefit you rather than cause side effects.

Research suggests that too much cholesterol, saturated fat and trans fat consumption can lead to an increase in cholesterol levels, leading to heart diseases. While having eggs in itself may not be harmful, your diet, if it includes other food with high cholesterol can in fact be harmful to you.

High blood cholesterol levels can be a result of a diet with saturated fats like butter, cheese and processed meats, trans fats in baked goods, fast food and processed margarine, and foods low in fibre. Moreover, it is important to limit your daily calorie intake to lower LDL cholesterol levels.

The bottom line of whether egg consumption increases cholesterol levels as an independent food is no it doesn’t.

