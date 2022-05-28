Do Not Fall for These Myths About Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health

Women’s reproductive health has always been part of one myth or another. When it comes to women’s sexuality, it has often been considered taboo. From not talking about menstruation out loud to frequently restricting women’s sexual activity everything is considered a taboo. Most recently the topic of abortion has come under the scanner in the United States.

So if you have been wondering what is a myth and what is true regarding your sexual and reproductive health, we have tried to bust some misconceptions:

No symptoms mean no Sexually Transmitted Infection (STIs)

This is a widely believed misconception, but STIs can manifest in various ways in our bodies. A 2011 study published in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases journal found that 63 percent of cervical chlamydia cases and 54 percent of gonorrhea cases were symptom-free. Speaking to Women’s Health, Fred Wyand, director of communications for the American Sexual Health Association, said, “Women can go much longer with chlamydia without seeing or feeling anything atypical.” So get yourself checked regularly if you have are sexually active.

Birth control pill protects your from STDs

If you think that popping a birth control pill will also ensure that you are not infected by STDs, it is not true. The pill’s main job is to prevent pregnancy and not keep you STD-free. However, if you are looking for something that can do both, it is condoms that are the only birth control method that acts as protection against STDs.

Cranberry juice cures UTIS

According to the University of Utah, Cranberry juice will not cure UTIs or bacterial infections that cause frequent, burning urination and back and pelvis pain. Although it may prevent bacteria from attaching onto the bladder’s walls, researchers are still studying whether drinking cranberry juice will completely cure the issue. So it is recommended that you consider making an appointment with a gynaecologist who can prescribe antibiotics and suggest treatments.

All new moms adjust to motherhood

You are not a bad mother if you feel down after having a baby. Motherhood is not a switch that will turn on as soon as you deliver a baby. According to the University of Utah, three in four women will experience some type of depression after giving birth. If your depression lasts more than a few weeks or gets worse, you should see a doctor. You might have postpartum depression, a serious illness that needs treatment.

