Do Not Ignore Mouth Ulcers, They Can Be Sutton. All You Need to Know

There can be various reasons for people to get mouth ulcers. Some get it after eating lots of sweets, others get it because of stomach issues. If you, too, face the issue of mouth ulcers, you need to consult your doctor immediately and check if it is Sutton’s disease. When a person has Sutton, he gets ulcers repeatedly. Nobody knows why this happens. The symptoms of Sutton’s disease are that a person gets mouth ulcers which causes a lot of pain. Apart from this, these ulcers spread in the entire mouth and look like wounds.

There can be even 10 to 15 ulcers in the mouth when a person suffers from Sutton. These ulcers usually remain for 14 days. The real reason behind this disease is not known yet. Several studies have shown that the disease happens due to the improper working of our immune system against the commonly present bacteria. People who have a deficiency of iron, vitamin B 12, and folic acid are more prone to it.

According to new research, there can be ulcers of different sizes and shapes when a person is suffering from Sutton. In this disease, first, the patient is checked and then their medical history is also examined. Some tests are also done especially when the ulcers are serious. If they have been there for more than 14 days, then the dentists give medicines. This disease gets cured in two weeks. If the ulcers come back again, the doctors give ointment or cream which is put on mouth ulcers. Mouth ulcers should not be ignored, they should be treated immediately.

(Disclaimer - The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

