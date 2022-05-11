Do Not Wish to Engage in Intense Workouts? Expert Suggests 3 Easy Yoga Asanas for Strong Abs

While we all aspire to possess that perfect goal-worthy body, attaining a strong core and abs appears hard to achieve. A strengthened core is a necessity for better balance and stability, but fitness enthusiasts have created a preconceived notion that to achieve those perfect swooning abs, one needs to shed blood, sweat, and tears in the gym over rigorous and intense core exercises. But how would you react, if we say that you only need to practice three yoga asanas daily to train your core for a fitter and healthier outcome? Yes, that’s right. Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared three simple yoga asanas on her official Instagram account, which will work perfectly to strengthen your core.

Anshuka, who is known for training Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped a video wherein she can be seen demonstrating the three yoga asanas that work miraculously to strengthen the core. Needless to say, the core muscles are required to do our everyday tasks. From stepping up the stairs to picking things from the floor, our core is one of the most important parts of the body. In a bid to make it more clear for you, our core includes the hips, pelvis, abdominals, lower back, mid-back, and neck regions of the body. To sum it up, it is everything but the arms and legs. In the video, Anshuka can be seen demonstrating three poses that are called Boat Pose or Naukasana, Forearm Stand, and Crow Pose or Bakasana.

Pointing out that practicing these poses will aid in avoiding injuries and doing simple things, Anshuka posted the video along with a long note. She wrote, “Whether it’s bending down to wear your shoes, or scooping up a package from the floor, your core muscles play an important role in your everyday, mundane tasks in life. We don’t notice this until we get injured or it becomes difficult for us to do these things. Working on strengthening your core muscles is so crucial to make sure you don’t face any injury/difficulty in doing simple things you otherwise won’t even think about!”

Further, the yoga trainer informed that trying these three asanas daily will surely help you transform, and added that initially, it should begin with 15 to 20 seconds and then build up to 3 minutes when your body gets familiar with the practice. She also directed her followers and viewers to practice it as per your convenience.

