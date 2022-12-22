CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#INDvsBAN
Home » News » Lifestyle » Do Push-Ups Prevent Heart Attacks? Read What Experts Have To Say
1-MIN READ

Do Push-Ups Prevent Heart Attacks? Read What Experts Have To Say

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST

Delhi, India

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function.

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function.

Health experts say that daily push-ups performed by people between the ages of 30 and 40 can significantly.

Over the last couple of years, there’s been a growing concern over deaths due to heart attacks, especially among younger people. People ignore small symptoms of a heart attack because they are not dangerous, but doing so can cost them dearly one day. Health experts say that daily push-ups performed by people in the age group of 30 and 40 can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need a lot of gym equipment to do push-ups. This exercise can be simply done at home.

However, some caution is required. Perform a treadmill test once before beginning push-ups to ensure that there are no negative changes in your heart as you do the exercise.

Advantages of Push-Ups:

RELATED NEWS

A Harvard University study also confirmed the benefits of push-ups, saying they can help prevent many diseases, including cardiac arrest and stroke. The test was carried out on members of the fire brigade squad in this study published in JAMA Network.

The study concluded that a person doing 40 push-ups in 30 seconds had a significantly lower risk of heart attack, heart failure, and other types of cardiovascular disease for the next ten years.

Why are push-ups good for your heart?

Push-ups involve the entire body from the top to the bottom. Many muscles in the chest, arms, hips, and legs move when doing push-ups. All of these body parts become more flexible due to this. According to Dr Vishal Rastogi, director of interventional cardiology at Fortis Escort Heart Hospital, moderate exercise such as push-ups is extremely beneficial as it has a direct effect on the heart and increases its ability to withstand pressure. He suggests doing this exercise daily. It even reduces blood pressure.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. Heart Attack Risk
first published:December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST
Read More