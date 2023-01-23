Do Scented Candles Influence Air Quality? Experts Answer

Scented candles can change the vibe of a room by altering the atmosphere and creating a certain mood or ambiance. Certain scents, such as lavender or vanilla, can promote a sense of relaxation and calm, while others, like citrus or mint, can energize and invigorate. Scented candles can also help to mask unpleasant odors and create a more pleasant environment. Additionally, the visual element of a candle can also change the vibe of a room, such as a soft flickering light, can create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

“Scented candles are a versatile and highly prized decorative item that can enhance the ambiance of any space. They offer a cozy and comfortable atmosphere, and when designed aesthetically, they seamlessly blend fashion with fragrance, creating a captivating atmosphere all around,” says Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore.

There are many different varieties of scented candles, each with their own unique aroma. Floral and fruity scents such as rose, jasmine, and white lily offer a sweet and simmering essence, while musky scents are smoky and sensual. Woody scents such as sandalwood, Oudh, and white woods are also becoming increasingly popular and known for their powerful undertones.

“Scented candles can be placed in a variety of locations, from bookshelves and coffee tables to dining tables, creating a perfect ambiance for a candle-lit dinner. They can also be placed on side tables in the bedroom to create a relaxing atmosphere,” adds Kansal. Candles can also be used in outdoor spaces such as patios, decks, and garden areas, and in bar spaces, among other places. However, it’s worth noting that the use of scented candles can also have negative effects on air quality, especially if they are overused or if they contain synthetic fragrances.

“It is a common practice to light scented candles to create a cozy atmosphere in the home. Lavender, jasmine, and sandalwood scents can be both calming and energizing. Many individuals discover that a space feels more joyous during the holidays when it has a warm glow and the smells of pine, gingerbread, or cinnamon,” says Deepak Jain, Founder, The Fragrance People.

Scented candles and their effects on air quality

Scented candles can have a positive impact on air quality and overall well-being. But do they degrade air quality? Umesh Singh, Director, Tara Candles, opines, “It is important to consider the number of candles being used in a space and the types of fragrances being released. Having too many different scented candles in a room can lead to overwhelming and potentially harmful fragrances. It is important to use candles in moderation and to choose high-quality, natural scents that are free from harmful chemicals.”

Unfortunately, the majority of scented candles that are mass-produced have the potential to degrade indoor air quality. “Even when not lit, the typical scented candle can emit dangerous substances into the air due to its wax, wick, and smell. The chemicals that scented candles utilize to produce a pleasant aroma are typically not healthy, which is another issue. Indoor ultrafine particles, or UFPs, are primarily caused by soot from burning candles, particularly scented candles,” adds Jain. If not handled appropriately, this substance has the potential to be harmful to your health. However, this is a problem that is easily fixable.

Be more careful when burning a scented candle

When using scented candles, it is important to use only the finest essential oils and natural fragrances. Not only do they provide a pleasant aroma, but they can also promote relaxation and tranquility. It is also important to ensure that the candles are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from any harmful chemicals. For example, beeswax candles are known to clean the air by releasing negative ions, which bind with toxins and pollutants, helping to remove them from the air and enhance air quality.

“Proper candle safety should also be considered. This means never leaving a candle unattended and always keeping it on a non-inflammable or fire-resistant stable surface. It’s also important to consider the size of the room and the ventilation when using scented candles,” adds Singh.

Anti-pollution oil blends are a natural air purifier, reduce the effects of indoor pollution on your respiratory system and skin. “This crafted blend contains 18 purifying essential oils that are known to remove pollutants and allergens from the air. Potent antimicrobial and cleansing oils like lemon, orange, peppermint, tea tree and lavender are known to eliminate stale odors. The aroma molecules bind to receptors in the nose and communicate with brain centers involved in memory, mood, stress, breathing, and blood pressure,” signs off Jain.

