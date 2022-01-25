Do These Yoga Asanas To Stay Fit and Healthy

It’s often our lifestyle that determines the fate of our overall health. You remain healthy if you eat good food and do regular exercise. However, if you do not have a fixed eating time and you also stay away from exercise, diseases may easily catch hold of you. You can, though, take the help of Yoga to save yourself from some of these troubles. Yoga instructor Savita Yadav talks about the benefits of pranayama in dealing with stomach related problems.

Let’s get to know more:

First, sit straight on a mat. Keep your waist, back and neck straight. Now, join both your hands together, turn your palms towards the outside and take it above your head. Stretch as much as you can. Now, close your eyes, calm down and focus on your breathing. One should start any yoga asana with meditation. It helps you concentrate, thereby also good results.

Next, sit straight and do this Yoga while focusing on breathing. Slowly breath in and then breath out. Do not rush while doing this Asana. You can do this process in 3-4 sets with the count to 10. If you do not have any sitting problems, then sit in Vajrasana. Breath in and out slowly.

Now, to do Kapalabhati, it would be great if you could sit in Padmasana. Keep your hands on your knees and take a deep breath. Now, pull your stomach inside slowly while breathing out. Do this as per your capacity. Pull your naval inside and breathe out in a few seconds. Rest a little after one round by keeping your eyes closed. Slowly increase the duration of the asana. Remember to not put too much force in the beginning.

Kapalabhati should be done on an empty stomach. If you have stomach-related problems, do not do this asana. Heart patients should perform Kapalbhati only after the doctor’s advice. People with acidity issues too should not do this. Kapalabhati improves the digestive system and blood circulation. Children’s hunger issues can be resolved. There are a lot of benefits but some precautions should also be taken.

