Do You Feel Numbness and Tickling in Your Hands and Feet? These Can be Signs of Neuropathy

Our nervous system is one of the most sensitive parts of our body. Nerves send signals to the brain and help in the proper functioning of the body. However, if any one of the nerves gets damaged, then it can lead to numbness, tingling and other abnormal sensations in our body.

It is highly important to keep looking for these small signs as they are responsible for the functioning of your whole body. If one or more nerves get damaged or become dysfunctional, then the condition is known as Neuropathy. The condition is also termed as peripheral neuropathy. It can even lead to muscle weakness and can even result in serious illness. In case you too feel sensations like tingling or needle pinning, then it can be a sign of Neuropathy. To understand more about the disease, let’s take a look at the symptoms, causes and precautions to deal with the disease.

Types of Neuropathy



As different nerves have different functions in the body, the affected nerve determines the type of condition.

Sensory Nerves

In this, the sensory nerves help in receiving the signals such as temperature, pain, vibration or touch. It works with the five senses of our body and sends signals from the brain to the organ to carry out the necessary functions. Motor Nerves

These nerves carry messages to the muscles and help in muscle movements. Autonomic Nerves

These nerves are responsible for functions that are not in the direct control of a person. It determines blood pressure, perspiration, heart rate, digestion and bladder function.

Signs and symptoms of neuropathy might include:

Frequent feeling of numbness, prickling or tingling in feet or hands Sharp pain which can turn into jabbing, throbbing or burning pain Extreme sensitivity in skin Unusual pain in legs and hands Unable to balance the body Muscle weakness Feeling of extra covering on skin even when you are naked Paralysis Excess sweating

When to see a doctor?

If you witness any one or more of the above symptoms, then you must consult a doctor. You should not take these signs to be common as they might cause extreme paralysis and might result in other serious health condition in the body. Neuropathy can be treated with the right consultation and medicines.

