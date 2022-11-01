Do You Have Brittle Nails? Then You May Be Suffering From Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a health condition that damages one’s bone density. A healthy bone has tiny spaces but when these holes become larger, they result in osteoporosis. This condition reduces the bone’s density and strength. The outer core of the bone also becomes thinner and weaker in patients suffering from this disease.

Although osteoporosis can affect anyone at any age, it is more prevalent in older adults, especially women. In the United States, more than 53 million people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk of getting it. Osteoporosis patients are likely to suffer fractures or broken bones even while performing everyday tasks like standing or walking.

One may not experience any major symptoms or warning signs in the initial stage of this disease. In the majority of cases, people who have osteoporosis don’t even know that they are suffering from this condition until they sustain a fracture. Therefore, it’s crucial to look out for some of its early symptoms, which include:

· Receding gums

· Weakened grip strength

· Weak and brittle nails

· Bones break more easily than expected

People with a family history of osteoporosis are more vulnerable to falling victim to this condition. Therefore, it’s advised to consult a doctor and assess your risk timely because it may worsen in the absence of effective treatment.

A fracture after a fall or even a hard cough or sneeze is a sign of severe osteoporosis. It can also cause height loss, neck pain, or back pain. Compression fractures can lead to loss of height and back or neck pain. This occurs when the vertebra in your neck or back fractures because it is so frail that it cannot withstand the pressure of your spine. The period an osteoporosis-related fracture may take to heal depends on several variables. These comprise the location of the fracture, its severity, and one’s age, among others.

