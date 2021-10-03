Do you have PCOS? Here are 5 tips you can use to get pregnant

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition in which an abnormal amount of androgens are produced in the ovaries. PCOS is affecting over 5-million women in India and is also one of the most common reasons for infertility in women. In case you have any symptoms of PCOS, you are suggested to visit a gynecologists and make a couple of changes in your lifestyle. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, gynecologists & IVF consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune Lifestyle and Fertility Treatment Options for PCOS, Dr Madhuri Roy suggested some tips for the women who are suffering from PCOS.

Weight Loss

According to the IVF consultant, losing weight can help women with PCOS as studies have revealed that shedding some kilos could help normalize the ovulation process. Women with PCOS often struggle with obesity because it negatively affects the body’s insulin metabolism. One of the main reasons why women with PCOS can’t conceive is that they don’t ovulate regularly. Losing 5% to 10% of current weight will be enough to jump-start the menstrual cycles.

Healthy diet

A low-carb and nutrient-rich diet paired with regular exercises will be helpful in managing PCOS. Having a healthy diet is important for women with PCOS because of the higher risk of becoming overweight.

Avoid Junk Food

If you want to avoid PCOS-related complications, it is best to avoid junk and processed food. PCOS patients are advised to have a bigger breakfast and smaller dinner. They should also include more protein and greens in their diet and increase the intake of complex carbs.

Medication

While many patients will be able to conceive by bringing a couple of changes in their lifestyle, some would need medications to treat their PCOS condition. Roy said that Metformin is recommended for those people who are insulin-resistant, the medicine can help them conceive. She opined that Metformin helps in weight loss, restart regular menstrual cycle, improves effectiveness of fertility drugs, and also reduces the rate of miscarriage. Other than Metformin, Clomid and Letrozole are some more common fertility that can help women, with PCOS, to conceive.

Fertility procedures

Gynecologists Roy suggests that if gonadotropins with IUI are not successful, IVF (in vitro fertilization) or IVM (in vitro maturation) is the next step. She said that some women might also require an egg donor but it is only possible when there are additional fertility issues, for example, advanced age. To treat PCOS, if women have had procedures such as ovarian drilling or ovarian wedge resection, there are chances that they may have lower ovarian reserves. In this case, an egg donor becomes necessary. Roy said that it is one of the major reasons why surgical treatment for PCOS is not recommended.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.