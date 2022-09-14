Do You Know About These Amazing Health Benefits of Tulsi?

People born and raised in an Indian household will surely know the importance of Tulsi. It can be used as a natural remedy to treat various health conditions. One of the most important functions served by this plant is reducing the content of uric acid in the body.

If not treated on time, high uric acid can cause severe complications like permanent bone, joint and tissue damage. It can also lead to kidney and heart diseases. Owing to these critical problems, it is highly important to consume Tulsi.

Tulsi helps in the detoxification of the body as it comprises diuretic properties. Diuretics are a type of drug that causes the kidneys to produce more urine. They help one’s body in getting rid of extra fluids.

Tulsi acts as a diuretic drug and decreases the level of uric acid in the body. It also helps to get rid of kidney stones in an individual. Reduction in uric acid also provides big respite to patients suffering from gout problems. Gout is a complex form of arthritis. Symptoms of this problem include extreme attacks of pain, redness and swelling in one or more joints.

Tulsi provides relief in problems related to hair and skin. It helps in getting rid of blisters. It also strengthens the scalp and helps keep dandruff at bay. It helps in curing complications of diabetes and heart diseases as well. Tulsi’s antioxidant and antibiotic properties play a pivotal role in treating diabetes and heart problems.

Studies have proved that the Tulsi plant can help individuals suffering from stress and depression. It also has cancer prevention properties and helps in losing weight.

Keeping all these benefits in mind, it is also important to know how one should consume Tulsi.

Tulsi leaves can be eaten early in the morning in an empty stomach for best results. They can also be added to your meals and tea.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

