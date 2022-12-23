Both curd and yoghurt are an important part of your diet. They are not only delicious but also provide nutrients to the body. But most people often confuse the two. Do you know the difference between curd and yoghurt? If you don’t, let us tell you that curd and yoghurt differ greatly in many ways, be it in taste, preparation or nutrient value.

Curd is high in vitamin B, calcium, potassium and iron, whereas yoghurt is high in vitamin A, fats, proteins, sodium and calcium. Let’s take a look at some other distinctions between curd and yoghurt.

Curd and yoghurt are both excellent dairy products made from milk that are an important part of our daily diet. But they are prepared or made in a completely different way. Curd is often prepared at home by combining green chillies, lemon and other ingredients into hot milk, which contains probiotic bacteria. Yoghurt, on the other hand, is made through an artificial fermentation process, which results in a distinct taste and texture.

Although probiotic bacteria are present in both yoghurt and curd, yoghurt contains more good bacteria than curd. This is because they are prepared in completely different ways; also, yoghurt made through fermentation differs from curd.

Curd aids digestion, while also making spicy Indian food tastier. It is high in nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium, fats and proteins, which help to boost immunity, while also strengthening bones and teeth. Yoghurt, on the other hand, is high in protein, minerals, and vitamins. Numerous types of yoghurt can help reduce the risk of arthritis and osteoporosis in old age.

