Do You Know The Difference Between Mousse, Gel And Liquid Foundations?

One of the most basic makeup products is foundation and most people use foundation to achieve a perfect and flawless makeup look. But did you know that foundations come in a variety of formulas? Knowing about mousse, gel, cream to powder, and liquid foundation will help you use them correctly in this situation.

Given the growing popularity of this product, different types of foundations are readily available on the market. However, to achieve the best look, you must use the proper foundation, which matches your skin tone. Using the incorrect foundation form can ruin your appearance. So, let’s talk about the various types of foundations and how you use them.

Cream foundation:

You can easily apply foundation in a cream form on all skin types. By blending the cream foundation available in compact form on the face with the help of a sponge, your makeup looks velvety.

Mousse Foundation:

Mousse foundation provides a complete finish to the face. Mousse foundation in a tube or bottle is very light. At the same time, you can apply it to your face with a cotton ball or a sponge. However, remember to use the cream on the face after applying the mousse foundation.

Liquid foundation:

A liquid foundation is ideal for creating a light and natural makeup look. It contains a moisturizing agent that keeps the skin moist and prevents it from drying. Liquid foundation can be applied to all skin tones.

Gel-based foundation:

The gel-based foundation conceals skin pigmentation, blemishes, wrinkles, and fine lines. At the same time, gel foundation is simple to apply to the skin. In this case, it is preferable to use a gel-based foundation to finish your makeup and achieve a transparent appearance.

