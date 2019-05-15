Do You Know These Seven Facts About Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet) is a low-carb, high-fat diet that offers many health benefits. Having a Keto diet is another new fad in the health world, after veganism. Not just a trend, but a keto diet is known to have certain health benefits.In fact, as many as 20 studies show that this type of diet can help you lose weight and improve your health. Keto diets are known to have health benefits against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. It is especially useful for losing excess body fat without hunger, and for reversing type 2 diabetes.Well, keto diets are really effective when it comes to weight loss. That is because the body burns a lot of calories during keto diet, turning fat into energy. The appetite also gets reduced due to high-fat foods, decreasing the amount of food you eat.If you are also planning to shed some weight and go on a keto diet, you should probably read these seven facts before going on a weight loss keto diet.•Since keto diet is low-carb, it is often considered to be a meat lover's dream. However, having a low-carb diet doesn’t call for a lot of protein. The typical breakdown is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs.So while there’s room for steak, your primary focus is fat, such as butter, nut butter, and coconut oil.•Though it’s not a high-protein diet, vegetarians may still find it difficult to find their protein intake without beans and grains. Since a lot of vegetables contain carbs, they should be strictly avoided during keto plan.•Most fruits contain carbs, and that is why there is a no-no during keto diet. Beyond small portions of berries, fruits aren’t allowed because they’re rich in carbs.•You cut out rich sources of fiber by missing foods like whole grains, beans, and fruit from your diet. This may lead to low blood sugar and a “fuzzy headed” feeling from the lack of carbs.•Originally, the ketogenic diet was developed nearly a century ago to treat seizure disorders such as epilepsy in children. It was not supposed to be a weight loss diet.•Keto diets may isolate you at social gatherings. As family dinner and parties may include carbohydrate content, it becomes difficult to follow the keto diet if you are a party animal.•While the keto diet is likely to help you in weight loss, there are no shreds of evidence to prove that keto diets help to cure acne, slowing signs of ageing, and preventing cancer.