Do You Know Your Pet's Blood Type? Here's Why It is Important

Taking proper medical care of your pet is an important aspect of ensuring its healthy life. If you happen to have a pet, it is essential for you to know some of its health details like, its vaccinations against common infections and viruses, medical history and more. However, another thing that you must know about your pet is its blood group.

Just like blood donation and transfusion plays an important part of medical procedures for humans, pets too can require blood under some circumstances. Donating your pet’s blood can also help save many other pets’ lives. According to Pet Blood Bank, every donation a pet dog makes can help save the lives of up to four other dogs. If you know your pet’s blood group, it can save a lot of time and even their life if there is a crucial medical procedure that needs to be performed by the veterinarians.

Knowing your pet’s blood type can even save another pet’s life when you have to get a test done, or if there is any urgent requirement of blood, Dr Dilip Sonune, director, veterinary services at Wiggles.in, told the Indian Express. Blood compatibility is the prerequisite of any blood donation procedure and that is possible only if you know your pet’s blood group beforehand, said Sonune.

To begin the process of knowing your pet’s blood group, you have to first make sure that they have received their vaccinations and are eligible for blood donation. Pet owners can get their pet registered as a donor. Blood donating is a noble deed and can save not just one but many lives.

Pets can require blood in several medical situations like accidents, major surgery, canine distemper (in dogs), blood transfusion, low hemoglobin and platelet count, parvoviral infection, and tick fever. There are over 13 recognized blood types in dogs and 3 in cats. Because of evolution and mutation, new blood types in dogs and cats are still being discovered. A healthy dog or a cat can donate blood every four to five months.

