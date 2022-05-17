Do You Know Your Water? Five Myths About Water That You Need To Know

Water is given prime importance when it comes to consumption by the body to survive. And rightly so. Since, water has myriad benefits. “Stay Hydrated” is a default health advice that you will see in multiple lifestyle articles.

Water is very closely associated with weight loss as well. Multitudes of explanations are available on the internet as to why drinking lots of water will aid you in your weight loss journey. But have you ever fact-checked these claims about the one thing you drink the most during the day. If not, then we are here to present you some facts and bust some myths associated with water.

Water and Weight Loss

Let’s address the elephant in the room first. Some people drink water like it’s the antidote to weight gain. Well, it is not true that water helps in weight loss. Water does not have any weight loss property.

Water only acts as a medium for those herbs and condiments that, when taken with water, can influence your weight positively.

The More The Better

Well, this is not true for anything, even if it is said in the context of water. Drinking too much water can drastically lower your sodium levels, which can prove to be fatal. This particular phenomenon is known as hyponatremia or water toxicity.

Thirsty Does Not Mean Dehydrated

Another misconception is related to thirst. People generally think that they are dehydrated. Thirst is a wrong measure for dehydration. Sometimes, fluid level in the body drops by 4 percent before you even realise that you are thirsty. If you really want to see if you are drinking enough fluids, then you should notice the colour of your urine.

The ‘8 Glasses of Water’ Advice

Similar to the more the merrier concept, many people abide by the advice of drinking 8 glasses of water every day. Although it might work for some, hydration levels are different for everybody. It varies on the basis of a person’s activity level, health, and diet.

Water and Appetite

Water is a great appetite killer. During the weight loss journey, a person is advised to drink water before meals so that their portion is reduced. Doing this, you will automatically consume less calories.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.