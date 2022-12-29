Do You Love Rock Music? Here Are 3 Bands You Absolutely Must See at Lollapalooza India 2023

From Pink Floyd and Beatles, to U2 and Metallica, to The Stokes and The Wombats, rock music has come a long way. Several artists and bands have created a legacy for themselves in this genre, a legacy that remains unmatched. Whether you’re a fan of the classics from the 1960s to the 1990s, or your jam is rock music from the 2000s and beyond, it’s time to let your hair loose, get ready to headbang, connect with powerful lyrics and truly feel the guitar strings work their magic – this time LIVE!

With Lollapalooza India 2023 coming up soon on January 28th-29th, 2023 in India, here are three passionate rock bands that you absolutely can’t miss at the festival! Start next year with a drumroll and big bang at Lollapalooza India 2023 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, produced by BookMyShow.

The Strokes

The stalwarts and pioneers that defined the sound of indie rock, through the 2000s to this date are performing live and we are sure that you’re stoked to see them in Mumbai. Did you know, The Strokes return for their 10th Lollapalooza appearance at the debut India edition!

Rock music had taken a curve for the worse at the turn of this century before The Strokes injected new life into it with their debut album, ‘Is This It’. Famously known to be compared with ‘The Killers’, their legacy and influence of effectively reintroducing the popularity of indie rock in the new millennium, continue to factor into pop culture conversations.

Top 5 essential Listening for Lollapalooza India 2023: The Adults Are Talking, Reptilia, You Only Live Once, Someday, Bad Decisions

Greta Van Fleet

Channelling the sheer awe and power of rock legends from the 1970s, it rains love and thunder when Greta Van Fleet hits the stage, known to be absolute grand arena rock foot stompers. It’s rock n’ roll, people!

Popular with old and new rockers alike, Greta Van Fleet, named after a local resident, hail from Frankenmuth, Michigan, and comprise three brothers, Josh, guitarist Jake and bassist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner. Most rock fans draw sharp comparisons to Greta Van Fleet and 1970s musical and classic rock geniuses Led Zeppelin. The group simply offers a rich and bluesy sound that relies heavily on guitar riffs, blazing vocals and a percussion backbone that ensures a strong and powerful construct with each song.

Top 5 essential Listening for Lollapalooza India 2023: Highway Tune, Light My Love, When The Curtain Falls, Black Smoke Rising, You’re The One

The Wombats

It’s going to be wildin’ out here with these three Liverpudians firing up the stage as they plug, play and let loose. That’s just how The Wombats roll, with their catchy, upbeat tunes that get concert-goers stomping over festival grounds!

Even though they’re named after the fluffy marsupial, The Wombats hail from Liverpool, not Australia. Popularly known as the heroes of the modern garage revival, they often perform with actual people in wombat costumes on stage - and these might make an appearance at Lollapalooza India 2023!

Top 5 essential Listening for Lollapalooza India 2023: Moving To New York, Greek Tragedy, Let’s Dance To Joy Division, Turn, Jump Into The Fog

If you are a fan of alternative, indie or metal music as well, there are a bunch of other music artists making at appearance at the iconic Lollapalooza India 2023, including Cigarettes After Sex, F16s, Bloodywood and many more. What are you waiting for? Book your tickets soon to this musical extravaganza on lollaindia.com!

