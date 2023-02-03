Many of us often feel that we are getting off track while trying to concentrate on something. Our co-workers and friends frequently catch us daydreaming while we sometimes spend hours in the shower introspecting about past events. Distraction can be due to a variety of factors and can be normal for many people. However, if it gets excessive, then we must look for the reason behind the distraction. Today, we will discuss some of the common issues due to which we get distracted and the solutions for this problem.

We will give you a few tips to increase your attention span. But first, let’s understand what can lead to distraction.

Most of us, when we are emotionally exhausted, keep accumulating things and putting them off until the last minute. Thus, it becomes difficult to concentrate on a particular task. Next, multitasking can be another cause of distraction. There is a good probability that we won’t be able to focus on one job if we are trying to do too much at once. In this case, we constantly feel overburdened and are unable to perform properly.

But there can be other reasons as well. Those suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) also face trouble concentrating and may get distracted easily.

Now that we have tried to understand the causes, let us look at the possible solutions.

If you are distracted at work or while studying, try taking notes on paper. Taking down notes manually keeps us more engaged and mindful of the task at hand. We often tend to daydream if we do not get enough sleep. Hence, it is important that we sleep for at least 7 hours daily. Sleep is crucial for getting better concentration.

Another hack is to keep your work or study places clean. We involuntarily lose interest if we step into a cluttered place. It adds to our misery. A neat and tidy environment that is well-lit can be beneficial. If nothing works out, it is advised to seek professional medical help.

