Do You Prefer Light Dinner? Nutritionist Explains Why It’s Not Healthy

We are suggested to keep the dinner light. This is because light food is easy to digest and it is a preferred choice for health-conscious people, who want to shed kilos or don’t want to gain unnecessary weight. People prefer poha (flattened rice), murmura (puffed rice), upma (made of semolina), or a bowl of dal for dinner. Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi, who often enlightens his Instagram followers about the daily diet and busts nutrition myths, has now shared why foods that make us feel full should be preferred to those that are light on stomach.

Rastogi stated that foods which are quick to digest like sugar and maida (all purpose flour) are generally high on carbs and devoid of protein or fibre. The nutritionist opined that light foods are a good option only when an individual is sick and needs quick energy. However, having them all the time could lead to excessive carb intake, which can further lead to lifestyle disorders. On the other hand, he said that eating foods of all groups keeps one healthy and full for longer.

“One of the most common things I hear people say is that ‘I had a light snack, I have something light for dinner’,” the expert said, mentioning that people don’t realise having a wholesome plate of dal roti is actually better.

Rastogi explained “lightest” foods are sugar and maida, which basically are free energy (calories) and hence, they require very little digestion. He stated that as both are extremely high in glycemic index, they will not make one feel heavy at all. But everyone is quite aware that they are bad for the body. So moving forward, Rastogi suggested that one should put light foods in the same category group as sugar/ maida and make food choices accordingly.

