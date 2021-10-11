Do You Start Your Day With Honey and Warm Water? Ayurvedic Expert Claims It's Harmful for Your Health

It is often said that starting out the day with warm water and honey helps in weight loss, improves digestion, wards off cold, and protects us from allergies. It also makes our immune system stronger.

Honey, in fact, is rich in antioxidants and is a good replacement for refined sugar. It also contains calcium, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, and zinc. However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Ayurvedic practices prescribe that one should not heat honey, or consume it with hot or warm liquids like tea, milk, or water.

The article quotes Ayurveda expert Dr. Rekha Radhamony, who had posted on her Instagram profile that heated honey can lead to ailments, by increasing toxicity in our bodies.

Radhamony writes on Instagram, “Externally warmed honey is used in Vasti and Vamana — ayurvedic detox treatments." However, she explains that during these detoxification processes honey doesn’t enter the internal digestive systems. She further claims that honey when consumed hot can cause ‘ama’ or toxicity, which taken over a long period of time can be harmful to health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.