Do You Take Calcium Supplements? Know More Why You Should or Shouldn't

People have become more conscious of their health more than ever before. The importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle has increased following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Consuming a balanced diet is important for overall mental and physical health.

Dr K. Sunitha Premalatha, Chief Dietitian at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, recently shared her views on calcium supplements and explained how they are not needed as much as people take, reported The HealthSite. She also spoke on the precautions one needs to take while consuming calcium supplements, for that can also have side effects.

Symptoms of calcium deficiency include confusion and memory loss, muscle cramps, occasional numbness or tingling on the body, depression, hallucinations, muscle cramp, weakening or discoloration of the nail, and easy fracture of the bone.

To detect calcium deficiency, a test is necessary. The calcium test helps detect the amount of calcium present in the blood. A healthy adult person should have 8.5 to 10.5 mg of calcium per deciliter of blood. The second test is for ionized calcium. A healthy adult should have 4.65 to 5.2 milligrams of ionized calcium per deciliter of blood. If the amount of calcium in the blood is low, then calcium supplements should be taken only after consulting with the doctors. Experts claimed that to meet the deficiency of calcium in the body, it is better to consume calcium-rich foods instead of supplements.

According to Dr Premalatha, individuals who do not meet the RDA recommended dietary allowance for calcium, who consume corticosteroids, people with low bone mass, women who are pre or post-menopausal, and lastly, those who are lactose intolerant should take calcium supplements.

According to a report by BBC, the researchers of the German Cancer Research Center have studied 23980 people for more than a decade. During the study, it was found that people who consume supplements to fulfil calcium requirements were 86 per cent more likely to have a heart attack. The research was published in the journal named Heart.

The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

