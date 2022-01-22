Do you take Vitamin D Supplements? Keep These Pointers in Mind

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is essential for supporting our overall health. It not only ensures that our immune system functions properly, but also that our muscle cells develop appropriately. The best and most natural way to boost your Vitamin D levels is to get sunlight.

However, eating high-nutrient foods or supplementing your diet with vitamin D can also help you meet your vitamin D requirements.

Vitamin D has numerous health benefits. As a result, if you are deficient in it then you may experience several health problems.

During the winter, it gets difficult for the body to get enough sunlight. This can result in fatigue and weakness, as well as bone pain, muscle weakness and cramps.

Vitamin D differs from other vitamins in several ways. It is referred to as a hormone and is secreted by the skin when it comes into contact with sunlight.

For many, taking vitamin D supplements becomes essential as they live in cold climates and it is only found in a few foods. Taking vitamin D supplements can help you meet your nutritional requirements and avoid deficiency-related problems.

However, taking too many supplements can cause a variety of negative side effects and complications. It is also essential that you know everything about supplements before consuming them.

Vitamin D toxicity, also known as hypervitaminosis D, is a rare condition in which the body’s vitamin D levels become abnormally high. This is usually caused by taking too many vitamin D supplements, rather than getting enough sun or eating vitamin D-rich foods.

Supplements should only be taken when necessary, according to experts.

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, which is necessary for the development of strong and healthy bones. However, too much vitamin D in the body can cause hypercalcemia, which is characterised by high calcium levels in the blood and can cause unpleasant and potentially dangerous symptoms.

Calcium levels in the body range normally between 8.5 and 10.8 mg/dL. A high presence of calcium in the body can cause gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination.

It can also be difficult for hormones to bind the nutrients to the bones when the body has too much calcium in the bloodstream due to high vitamin D levels. This can result in bone pain, as well as an increased risk of bone fractures and injuries. It can also affect body posture.

Hypercalcemia can also lead to kidney problems as high calcium levels in the blood can make it difficult for the kidneys to concentrate urine. This results in a condition called Polyuria which is characterised by abnormally large amounts of urine.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

