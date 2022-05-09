Do You Use Fake Eyelashes? Look Out for These Side-effects

We all have that urge to look our best in front of our friends and peers or camera. We spend hours experimenting with our looks and makeup to achieve that perfect look. One aspect of styling up that is growing popular these days is fake eyelashes.

While most of us prefer extravagant and long eyelashes, we will go to any length to get that look. People have recently started turning to synthetic lashes because natural methods of growing eyelashes might take a long time. While fake eyelash extensions can help you attain a dazzling look in seconds, you should be aware that they can cause a lot of damage to your eyes. We will now tell you five cons of using fake eyelashes

Irritation

Because the skin surrounding your eyes is so delicate, the chemical glue used to stick these lashes to your lids can cause serious discomfort and allergic reactions.

Eye infection

Just as it is necessary to maintain body hygiene, the same way, eye care is also important. Due to sweating in summer, bacteria spread rapidly. The same is the case with fake eyelashes which need to be cleaned regularly. The bacteria that grow due to sweat can cause itching and redness in the eyes. And sharing fake eyelashes with others can spread the infection.

Natural eyelashes can get damaged

Because our natural lashes are rooted in our eyelids, the adhesive used on the lids might cause damage and slow growth. It’s not simply the adhesive that puts strain on your natural lashes; it’s also these extensions. Your natural lashes may break and fall out since they are unable to support the weight of these extensions.

Inflammation & Swelling

it is important to know that these eyelash extension glues contain formaldehyde in them. No matter what product you are using, this is a common ingredient and can cause inflammation and swelling.

Dry eyes

A dry eye is a condition in which your tear ducts are unable to deliver appropriate lubricant to your eyes. As a result of the lack of moisture supplied by your tear ducts, you may experience irritation, a gritty sensation, fuzzy vision, redness, and even light sensitivity.

It is commonly advised to handle these extensions delicately and to avoid using water, oil-based products, cleansers, or lotions in that area for at least 24 hours. Many neglect them and as a result, dirt and bacteria trapped in your lashes and extensions have no way to escape, clogging up the oil glands at the base of the lashes. Because of the blockage, there is a lack of moisture in the eye, resulting in dry eyes.

