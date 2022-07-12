Do You Want a Healthy Skin? These Food Items will Help You Reach Your Goal

Who doesn’t like to have glowing skin! Despite the fact that we all want to appear presentable and youthful with flawless skin, it doesn’t really happen that easily. From acne, pigmentation, and dilated pores to wrinkles, and many others, people end up facing a lot of skin issues with age over time. That’s when many individuals go for different skincare products available in the market. Some also take the help of makeup to hide the real damage to the skin texture. However, only the outer repairing won’t help you for long. If you really wish to work on your skin and keep it healthy, you need to work on your diet. There are many food items that help you get healthy skin. We have curated a list of food items that you must savour to have healthy skin.

1. Eggs

This food item is loaded with protein and everyone knows that. Protein helps you repair skin tissues, while multivitamins, and lutein help in keeping the skin hydrated. The best way to have eggs could be to include them in your breakfast routine. Overall, eggs will nourish your skin.

2. Nuts

Health experts often advise you to replace your snacks or munchies with nuts that are healthier. Nuts like walnuts, cashews, almonds, and Pistachios have a high nutritional profile and make you feel satiated. Walnuts can help reduce wrinkles on your skin and almonds hydrate the skin.

3. Tomatoes

This is one of the easiest available ingredients in every Indian household. Tomatoes, besides being used in ample dishes (Indian cuisine), work wonders for the skin. Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C that’s beneficial for the skin. Also, this red gorgeous food item is a great source of lycopene, an anti-ageing antioxidant.

4. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are often relished through a variety of curries at home. However, this delicious food item is also loaded with magnesium which helps in lending a smooth texture to the skin. Chickpeas also carry zinc that removes scars on the skin that are especially caused due to acne.

5. Yogurt

Everyone is aware of the health benefits of a probiotic like this one. You must definitely include yogurt in your diet for various purposes. Many people also go for yogurt masks and prepare DIY masks at home to get the glow on skin. Curd fights acne, moisturizes your skin and has a cooling effect on the body.

6. Avocados

This is great for all the ones facing issues with wrinkles or pigmentation. Avocado is delicious and can be used to prepare a number of food items. This fruit carries vitamin A, D and E, and good fat. Also, it’s high in antioxidants that can fight free radical and prevent your skin from damaging.

7. Dark chocolate

All you need is a reason to chomp on chocolates, isn’t it? Well, if you are a fan of this delight, do consider having dark chocolate in moderate quantities. The copper, zinc and iron content in dark chocolate helps in eliminating the dead skin cells. Also, it’s beneficial in preventing the skin from sun damage.

Now that you know how to get the much needed glow on your skin, don’t forget to include these food items in your diet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.