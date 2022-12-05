Do You Wear Eye Makeup Regularly? Follow These 7 Tips To Protect Your Skin

Eye makeup is tricky but it completes the whole look, and the right shades make our eyes pop. However, while applying makeup on eyelashes and eyelids, we often forget how fragile the skin around the eyes is. In order to treat the skin around the eye gently, one must make sure to use cosmetics that don’t cause any irritation or infection. While applying the eye makeup, avoid rubbing and instead, use gentle application techniques with a clean makeup brush or sponge.

Whether you go with minimal makeup or the whole glimmer and glam, all these affect eye health. To reduce the risks of makeup-induced eye issues, we have curated a list with some tips and techniques for you to follow.

Tips while applying Eye Makeup

1. Before getting started, always wash your face and hands to remove dust. Use products that are specifically designed for eyes only. Avoid any such products that contain harmful or untested chemicals.

2. Do not use eye products after three months of purchase. Throw them and purchase new products as the risk of infection increases in creamy or liquid eye makeup.

3. Make sure, you always apply the makeup outside the lash line to avoid the oil glands blocking the upper or lower eyelids. The oil secreted is essential for the protection of the eye’s surface.

4. Do not mix up too many new products at once, especially if you have the tendency to catch allergic reactions easily. Always do a patch test before applying any products directly to your eyes.

5. If your eyelashes are clumped together by mascara or any other eye product, do not use any sharp object to separate the lashes.

6. Avoid sharing your makeup products with others, as it can introduce new bacteria to your skin and eyes.

7. Remove the eye makeup gently and avoid scrubbing or scraping.

