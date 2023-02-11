Ayurvedic treatments can heal you from many infections and the medicinal herbs boost your immunity, fighting several diseases and illnesses, promoting healthy skin and hair etc. These ayurvedic herbs are active ingredients derived from leaves, roots, flowers and medicinal plants. Some Ayurvedic home remedies can also prove to help reduce major diseases. These days a large number of people are facing the problem of high cholesterol which may also cause heart attacks and strokes. Most young people are suffering from these health conditions because of their sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits.

Dr Abhinav Raj, a professor from a college in Uttar Pradesh, says, “The main reasons for increasing cholesterol is that people are not following the right lifestyle patterns, sitting in one place for long hours, not having the right time to sleep, consuming junk foods and lack of physical activity in their day to day life schedules. In today’s era, the problem of high cholesterol is increasing rapidly and is becoming one of the main reasons for heart attacks. To manage such conditions, some Ayurvedic remedies can prove to be very effective. Cinnamon and flaxseeds are considered a panacea for controlling cholesterol. By consuming these two, the problem of high cholesterol can be easily controlled."

These 2 simple home remedies will help in managing cholesterol-

According to the professor, dry some flaxseeds thoroughly. Now grind the seeds and make a powder. Take one spoonful of the flaxseed powder with lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning. By doing this for a few days, your cholesterol level will come under control. With this, your stomach-related problems will also be lessened. You can also eat flaxseeds by chewing or you can mix them with salads.

Grind a small number of cinnamon sticks and then consume a pinch of cinnamon powder with water on an empty stomach in the morning. By doing this, your high cholesterol level will lower and your heart health will also improve. Cinnamon is a spice, so it is advised not to consume it in more than a pinch otherwise, there can be harmful side effects of it. Consult your doctor, before implementing these in your health regime.

